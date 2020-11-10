|
GREGG. Peter aged 88 years of Campion Way, formerly of Princes Street in Douglas. Devoted husband of Maureen for 62 Years, loving dad of Carol, Lawrence, Stephen and the late Susan, father-in-law to Lawrence, Garry, Debbie and Claire, wonderful grandad to Craig, Neil, Jamie, Rachel, Matthew, Liam and Charlie and a proud great grandad, brother to David and the late Joan, identical twin brother to the late Jackie. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A memorial service will take place at 2pm on Tuesday 17th November at St Matthew's Church in Douglas followed by private interment at Douglas Borough Cemetery. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
