GUNNING. Peter, aged 80 of Kings Court, Ramsey, passed peacefully on Sunday 26th January at The Cottage Hospital with family by his side. He will be greatly missed by his daughter Lisa, his brother Simon and his dear friends Tom and Patsy, along with many other family and friends. A memorial service celebrating his fascinating and colourful life will take place in due course. Further enquiries to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, 813114. Flowers by request, donations, if desired, to 'RNLI'
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 7, 2020
