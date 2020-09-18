|
Howes, Peter. Debbie and the family would like to say a heartfelt thank you for all the cards, flowers and 'phone calls they have received following the sad loss of Peter. Thank you to everyone who sent donations to Hospice Isle of Man in Peter's memory. Many thanks to Will and the team at the Station Hotel Port Erin for the refreshments after the service Thanks also to Peter Upton-Jones for a lovely service, Suzanne from Suzanne's Flowers for the beautiful flowers and a special thank you to Sarah Keggen at T S Keggen and Son, Funeral Directors for all her help and kindness at such a difficult time, we could not of done it without her.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 18, 2020