Bogué. Flight Lieutenant Peter James Bogué (retired). Passed away peacefully at home on Sunday 26th April 2020. Loving husband of 63 years to Shirley, beloved father to Michael, Carol, Nigel, Christopher and Susan. Well loved father-in-law to David, Dawn, Sylvie, Chari and Mike and devoted grandfather to his 13 grandchildren and great-gandchildren. A bright star in the sky who will never be forgotten xx. A private family funeral service will take place. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu may be sent to Hospice IOM, Strang Douglas, Isle of Man, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, Isle of Man telephone 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 1, 2020