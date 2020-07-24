Home

Peter James Michael Hollingworth

Hollingworth. Suddenly on Saturday 4th July 2020 at his home. Peter James Michael aged 69 years of Peel. Beloved husband to Angela, loving father to Vanessa and Mark, treasured father in law to David and Kathryn, dearest grandad to Thomas, Isabel, George, and Joseph and brother to the late John. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A funeral service will take place on Friday 31st July in Kirk Patricks Church, Patrick, at 2pm followed by burial in Patrick Churchyard. Flowers if desired or donations to The British Heart Foundation, Greater London House, 180 Hampstead Road, London, NW1 7AW. All enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 24, 2020
