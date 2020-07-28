|
Foster. Peter John aged 83 years passed away peacefully on Saturday 25th of July 2020 at Elder Grange Nursing Home. Dearly loved husband of Carolyn, father of Lisa and Leslie and grandfather of Joe, Tommy and Danny. The funeral service will be held on Friday 31st of July at 2pm at the Douglas Lawn Cemetery on Johnny Watterson's Lane. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to the TT Riders Association. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 28, 2020