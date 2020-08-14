|
HOWES. Peter John aged 57 years, passed away peacefully on Sunday 9th August 2020 at home in Port Erin. Dearly loved husband of Debbie, son of Elleen and the late Walter, father of William, step father of Michelle and husband Martin, Jamie and Hannah, devoted step grandad of Erin, Esmae, Aulay, Poppy Summer and Alfie, loving son in law of Myra and Arthur and Brother in law of David, Jean and family. He will be deeply missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service will be held at Kirk Christ Rushen at 4pm on Thursday 20th August 2020 followed by a Private Interment. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020