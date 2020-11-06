|
Oliver. Peter John aged 89 years of Colby, peacefully on Saturday 31st October 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, dear father of Judy and Sally, father in law of Ralph and Peter and a much loved grandad of Olly, Julian, Kyle and Katy. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 11th November 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man, Ballanoa, Ballamanaugh Close, Sulby, Isle of Man, IM7 2HB. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020