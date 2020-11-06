Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Wednesday, Nov. 11, 2020
13:15
Douglas Borough Crematorium
Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Oliver
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter John Oliver

Add a Memory
Peter John Oliver Obituary
Oliver. Peter John aged 89 years of Colby, peacefully on Saturday 31st October 2020 at home. Dearly loved husband of Dorothy, dear father of Judy and Sally, father in law of Ralph and Peter and a much loved grandad of Olly, Julian, Kyle and Katy. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 11th November 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Parkinson's Disease Society Isle of Man, Ballanoa, Ballamanaugh Close, Sulby, Isle of Man, IM7 2HB. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin & Shore Road, Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -