KAYE. It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father Dr Peter Kaye, after a long battle with illness. He was finally reunited with the love of his life, wife Mavis, on August 24 2019. To say that he was an amazing man and father is an understatement, and he will be severely missed. Born in Huddersfield West Yorkshire, Peter excelled in school to obtain two degrees and became a doctor of philosophy. He then conquered the corporate world to become a captain of industry as a senior vice president of Petro Canada. His stories and knowledge captivated everyone he met. He was a charismatic kind man, and an understanding and supportive father. Dr Kaye is survived by his three children, Alison, Jonathan and Julia. A cremation ceremony will be held on Friday September 6 2019 at 10am at the Isle of Man crematorium in Douglas. People are invited to share their memories of Peter to celebrate his life. Flowers only by immediate family. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, Isle of Man. Tel:01624813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 30, 2019