KILGALLON. On Sunday 19th July 2020, peacefully at his home Bemahague Avenue, Onchan, surrounded by his loving family, Peter "PK", dearly loved husband of Clare, very much loved father of John, David, Esther and Ciara, devoted grandfather of Joshua, Aalish, Eben and Kitty he will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral service and interment will take place at Onchan Churchyard at 11.00am on Monday 27th July 2020. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas. All enquiries please to Eric faragher ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 23, 2020