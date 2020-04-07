Home

Peter (Pete) Kinrade

Peter (Pete) Kinrade Obituary
Kinrade Peter (Pete) aged 72 formerly of Seamount Road, Ramsey. Passed away Tuesday 31st March 2020. Beloved husband of Linda. Adored and respected father of Cheryl, Lisa and Mark. Much loved brother to Jackie and brother in-law of John. He will be sorely missed by Toby, Duncan and Laura. He was a grandfather to 15 and a great grandfather to 3. He never forgot his Manx Roots. All enquiries to Hunnaball Funeral Directors, Colchester. Tel 01206 760049
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 7, 2020
