Kippendale. Peter. A service to celebrate the life of Peter (Kip) will be held at Peel Cathedral on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 11:00am. He was much loved by all his family and friends and will be dearly missed. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust, Twin Gables, Westland's Avenue, Ramsey, Isle of Man, IM8 3PS. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel. 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020