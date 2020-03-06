Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Peter Kippendale
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Peter Kippendale

Add a Memory
Peter Kippendale Obituary
Kippendale. Peter. A service to celebrate the life of Peter (Kip) will be held at Peel Cathedral on Wednesday 11th March 2020 at 11:00am. He was much loved by all his family and friends and will be dearly missed. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired to the Henry Bloom Noble Healthcare Trust, Twin Gables, Westland's Avenue, Ramsey, Isle of Man, IM8 3PS. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel. Tel. 01624 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 6, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Peter's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -