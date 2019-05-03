JOHNSON, Peter Laurence. Pete, peacefully passed away on Saturday 27th April at the Hospice Isle of Man with his family by his side. Pete (Big Pete) of Ramsey, a much loved devoted husband of Liz (Pete's Petal), caring proud dad of Sarah and Andrew and father in law to Tanisha. Dearly loved Brother of David, Dot & Jenny. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends along with his buddy Odie (family pet). A celebration of Pete's life will take place at Maughold Church at 2pm on Tuesday 7th May followed by burial in Maughold Churchyard. Pete's family request for bright clothes to be worn and invite his family and friends to follow him on his journey from his home at 1pm for his final lap of Jurby Kart Circuit at 1.20pm prior to the service. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if desired can be made to Corkhill & Callow Funeral directors whereby this will be divided between Hospice IOM & a memorial bench to be placed at Jurby Kart Circuit. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114 Published in Isle of Man Today on May 3, 2019