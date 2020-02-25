|
MAMMEN. Kath, Anne, Jim, Caitlin and family would like to thank all those who attended Peter's funeral on the 13th February. We would also like to thank all those who sent cards, flowers and donations to Douglas Ladies Lifeboat it has been a great comfort to us all at this sad time. A special thank you to Steven and Maria Corkish at Kingswood Funeral Home and to Reverend John Coldwell for all their guidance and support, also to Alexander Nurseries for the lovely flowers which he would have really liked. A special mention must go to the staff at Springfield Grange Nursing Home who looked after Peter so well for the last eighteen months of his life as he battled Vascular Dementia. He was a true gentlemen right to the end, always polite never forgetting to say please and thank you (so the staff said). The family will miss him dearly but he will always be in our thoughts.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Feb. 25, 2020