|
|
MOY. On Friday, May 1st, 2020. Peter, of High View Road, Douglas after a short and brave battle. Loving husband of June, much loved dad to Jason, Peter and Helen, father in law of Julie, Sharon and Darren, loving 'G Dad' to Rebecca, Callum, Ella and Luca xxxx and brother to Fred and sister in law to Veronica. So fondly missed by all who knew him. Due to current circumstances a private cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium on Tuesday 12th May at 10am. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers to British Heart Foundation www.bhf.org.uk. All enquires to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 8, 2020