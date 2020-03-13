|
RIGGS. Peter Philip, aged 91 years, of Glen Auldyn, passed away peacefully at home on 7th March 2020. He is survived by his loving wife Isabel, son David, daughters Sara and Jo as well as many grandchildren and great grandchildren. Peter was known for his love of adventure and travel, he sailed his yacht across the Atlantic twice and if that wasn't accomplishment enough, then flew across twice in his beloved single engine commanche aircraft 'Polar Star'. He also set a world record flying to the North Pole single pilot. He was a successful engineer who developed an innovative business based upon plastic impregnated wire rope, then a terminal to attach the wire rope initially for yachts and eventually in many different fields of industry. Most importantly Peter was a devoted family man, his children and grandchildren had an incredible life growing up with horses, sailing, flying and traveling the world with him. He was full of fun, laughter and mischief and loved to tease family members. He was very loved and will be greatly missed. Funeral Service will take place at 11:30am on Thursday 19th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Further enquires to Corkhill & Callow Funeral Directors, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020