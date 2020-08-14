|
Quine. Peter. John, Catherine, Gill and Barbara would like to thank everyone who attended the Celebration of their Dad's life on 3rd August 2020. Thank you from us all for the kind messages of support and donations to charity. Heartfelt thanks to Peter Corrin and the Mariner's Choir for leading the Manx hymns and reading Betsy Lee which he so loved. Reverend Skidmore, Martin and all at St Olaves Church who readied the church and hall at short notice, Anne Duggan and her team for the delicious refreshments and John Struthers for playing Ellan Vannin. The staff at The Grest Home for their kindness and care during his battle with dementia over the past three years, Flourish and Bloom for the beautiful flowers and Steven and Maria Corkish for their professionalism and sensitivity at this difficult time. Reunited with his sweetheart Pat.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 14, 2020