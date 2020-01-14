|
TAYLOR. On Wednesday 8th January 2020 peacefully at Springfield Grange, Peter, beloved father of Donna, John and the late Ian. Grandfather of Jasmine, Anika and Zac, and loving brother to Beryl. He will be sadly missed by his friends and family. Funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough crematorium Thursday 16th January 2020, at 1.15pm. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Manx Decaf Older Persons Mental Health, Ballakermeen Road, Douglas, Isle of Man, IM1 4BR. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: email: [email protected]
