Lilley. Peter Thomas Anthony, passed away peacefully on Tuesday 6th April 2020. Only son of the late Thomas and Vera, brother to Patricia and Belinda. A beloved and loving father to Melissa, much missed by family and all who knew him as a gracious man of wit and quiet reflection. Private funeral due to the current circumstances. Donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Ellan Vannin Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas IM1 3LY. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd. 6 Main Road Douglas IM3 1AS. Tel: 673109 or 622897 email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 28, 2020