WOOD. In loving memory of Peter Wood who passed away on 30th April 2019 at his home in Quorn, Leicestershire, late of Glen Vine and Deanwood Agencies Ltd in Douglas. Beloved husband of Elizabeth, dearly loved father of Simon and Rebecca and dearest Pop to Megan, Billy and Holly, brother to Michael, brother in law to Jill and dear uncle of Felicity. Peter will be greatly missed by his family and many friends in the Isle of Man and Leicestershire. Private funeral with donations in lieu of flowers to LOROS Hospice, Groby Road, Leicester LE3 9QE https:www.loros.co.uk/support-us/donate/donate-to-loros/ or to mariecurie.org.uk/donate
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 5, 2020