HOLMES. Philip Edward, aged 95 years, passed away peacefully at Noble's Hospital on Monday 13th January 2020. Beloved husband of the late Audrey and the late Anne. A wonderful and loving dad of Vivienne and the late Jaqueline. Brother to Norman, grandad to Colin and Kerry, great grandad to Joe, Kristan, Ryan and Reece. Great great grandad to Tamsin, Harvey and Roman. Sadly missed. Funeral service and cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium, Glencrutchery Road on Friday 24th January at 10:45am. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Directors, Station Road, Port Erin, Isle of Man. IM9 6AP Tel: 01624 833602 or 29 - 31 Hope Street, Castletown Tel: 01624 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020