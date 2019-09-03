|
WHITE. On Thursday 29th August 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Philip Ernest James of Ballkeighan, beloved husband of Joanna and a much loved father, father-in-law and grandfather. Funeral Service will take place at Malew Parish Church at 10.00am on Wednesday 11th September 2019 followed by private cremation. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be sent to Noble's Hospital Patients comforts Trust, Management Department, Strang, Douglas, IM4 4RJ. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd., Funeral Directors, Main Road, Onchan. Tel: 673109 or 622897: Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 3, 2019