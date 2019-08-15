|
LOMAS. On Monday 6th May 2019, peacefully at Noble's Hospital, Philip, of Douglas. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation (at which you are invited to wear bright colours) will be held at 10.00am at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, may be sent to a charity of your own choice. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019