Robinson. Philip Alan aged 74 years of Port Erin, unexpectedly on Wednesday 12th August 2020 at Liverpool Heart and Chest Hospital. Dearly loved husband of Pat, dear father of Sharon, Darren and Donna, father in law of Nigel, Lynn and Barry and a much loved grandad of Nathan, Martin, Gemma, Macca and Jake, he will be sadly missed by all family and friends. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 1.15pm on Wednesday 2nd September 2020, please wear something bright. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Patient Comfort Fund, Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Shore Road, Port St Mary & 17 Orchard Road, Port Erin. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 28, 2020