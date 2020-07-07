|
COLLIER. Philip Sanis On Friday, 3rd July very peacefully at Royal Lancaster Infirmary aged 90 years. Devoted husband of the late Sheila, amazing father of Elaine and Geoffrey and father-in-law of Sue, Grandad of Richard, Emily, Peter, Jonathan and Elizabeth and a much loved great-grandad of eight. His funeral service will take place at the Lancaster and Morecambe Crematorium on Friday 10th July. Donations, if desired, may be sent for St. Thomas P.C.C. (Lyrics and Lunch) c/o Alex Willis Funeral Home, 2 Middleton Road, Heysham, LA3 2QD. Tel: 01524851595
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 7, 2020