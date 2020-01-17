Home

TURNER. Philip, aged 62 passed away peacefully on Saturday 4th January 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Much loved husband of Helen, father of Robert and Megan, and brother to Norman, Julie and Sheila. He will be greatly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service and cremation will take place at Douglas Crematorium at 2pm on Friday 24th January. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired should be to Cancer Research UK, PO Box 1627, Oxford, OX4 9NG. All enquiries to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas tel. 661611
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 17, 2020
