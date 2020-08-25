|
PEARCE. Phillipa Mary (Pip) unexpectedly on Tuesday 4th August 2020 at her home in Lezayre aged 56 years. Dearly loved mum to Toby and Rebecca and loving nanny to Evie. She will be sorely missed by all who knew and loved her for her creative, kind, gentle and generous nature. A service to celebrate Pip's life will be held at St Paul's Church, Ramsey on Friday 28th August 2020 at 11am followed by a private family burial. Family flowers only please with donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired to Reach IOM. "I only ask to be free, the butterflies are free" - Charles Dickens. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 25, 2020