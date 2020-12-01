|
O'Sullivan. On the 26th of November 2020, peacefully in the presence of her loving family in Douglas, Isle of Man. Philomena (nee Murphy) beloved wife of Denis, loving mother of Padraig and Keith, adored grandmother of Darcie-Mae and Ceara. Sadly missed by her loving family, granddaughters, daughter-in-law Jenna, sisters, nieces, nephews, brothers-in-law, sisters-in-law, relatives and friends. The funeral service will be held at St Mary's RC Church, Douglas on Tuesday the 8th of December at 2.00pm, followed by a private cremation at the Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Rebecca House, Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Dec. 1, 2020