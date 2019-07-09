|
CREAN. On Wednesday 3rd July 2019, peacefully at Corrin Memorial Home in Peel after a short illness, Philomena Patricia aged 88 years of Ballacollister Heights in Laxey. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Vincent, dearly loved mother of St John, Brendan and the late Nigel, much loved grandmother of Elena, Nicholas, Jonathan and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Wednesday 17th July at St Anthony's church in Onchan followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Corrin Memorial Home, Derby Road, Peel, IM5 1HR. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 9, 2019