Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Philomena Crean
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Philomena Patricia Crean

Add a Memory
Philomena Patricia Crean Obituary
CREAN. On Wednesday 3rd July 2019, peacefully at Corrin Memorial Home in Peel after a short illness, Philomena Patricia aged 88 years of Ballacollister Heights in Laxey. Beloved wife of the late John Paul Vincent, dearly loved mother of St John, Brendan and the late Nigel, much loved grandmother of Elena, Nicholas, Jonathan and Niamh. She will be sadly missed by all her family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 10am on Wednesday 17th July at St Anthony's church in Onchan followed by cremation at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Corrin Memorial Home, Derby Road, Peel, IM5 1HR. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Philomena's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.