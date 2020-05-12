|
DEARDEN. Phyl. On Sunday, May 10th passed away peacefully at Castle View Nursing, Home, Peel, formerly of 18 Mylchreest Court, Douglas Road, Peel, aged 92. Wife of the late Bob, much loved mother of Trisha and Alex and loving grandmother to Kim, Simon, Anabelle, Ivan and Jack. Due to current restrictions a private cremation will be held and a celebration of Phyls life will be held at a later date. Donations if you wish may be made to Hospice, Isle of Man, Strang, IM4 4RP. Further enquiries please contact David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby, Drive Peel, Tel 842945 or [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 12, 2020