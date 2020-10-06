|
Clucas. Phyllis Emily (nee Edge) aged 94 years of Willaston. Passed away peacefully on Friday 2nd of October 2020 at Noble's Hospital after a short stay. Dearly loved wife of Stan, much loved mother of Susan and mother in law of Michael. Loved nana of Samantha and George and grandnana to Amelia. Sister to the late Jackie, Rene, Alfie, Margaret and Joan. She will be greatly missed by all her family and friends. Funeral arrangements later. Floral tributes and enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328. Donations in lieu of flowers may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, Braddan, IM4 4RP.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Oct. 6, 2020