Quine. Peacefully on Friday 19th July 2019 at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel, Phyllis, beloved sister of Joyce, Geoffrey and the late Molly. Loving aunt to Nigel, Gillian and Janice and great aunt to their families, dear sister in law to James and Pamela. She will be sadly missed by all her family and many friends. Funeral service will take place on Tuesday 30th July 2019 at 12noon at the Royal Chapel, St Johns followed by burial. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Corrin Memorial Comfort Fund, Albany Road, Peel, IM5 1HR. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, IM5 1NT, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019