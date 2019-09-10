|
SHIMMIN. (Nee Gill) peacefully on Monday 19th August 2019 at the Corrin Memorial Home, Peel. Phyllis aged 94 years formerly of Glen Maye. Beloved wife of the late Don, loving mum of Carolyn, Helen, Elizabeth, Mark and their families. Funeral will take place on Wednesday 18th September 2019 at 1.15pm at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. No Mourning clothes by request. Donations if desired may be sent to Manx Blind Welfare Society, Corrin Court, Heywood Ave, Onchan IM3 3AP. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Sept. 10, 2019