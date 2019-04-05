Resources More Obituaries for Phyllis Watterson Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Phyllis Watterson

Obituary WATTERSON, Phyllis. Phil, Lynda and family would like to thank all those who sent cards and messages of sympathy following the sad loss of Phyllis. We would also like to thank everyone who attended the funeral and all those who made donations to The Corrin Memorial Home or Noble's Hospital Patients Comfort Trust. Grateful thanks to The Very Reverend Nigel Godfrey and the Cathedral Team, Canon Brian Kelly, organist John Riley for his wonderful playing and Tricia Craig for her sensitive reading. Special thanks to Claire and Anne for the delicious buffet and Tom at Alexander Nurseries for the beautiful flowers. Heartfelt thanks to Steven and Maria Corkish at Kingswood for their care and sensitivity during a difficult time. We are very thankful for the care received by Mum from the staff at The Corrin Memorial Home. We would also like to put on record our enormous admiration for the staff of Ward 11/12 in Noble's Hospital who went the extra mile in their compassion and care of both Phyllis and the family. We shall be eternally grateful. Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 5, 2019