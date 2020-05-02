|
MAGEE. Rachel (Ray) (nee Telfer) peacefully on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Dearly loved wife of George. Much loved mum of Jim, Robbie and the late Mike and Helen. A cherished Nain and Gran to all her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances a private funeral for family members only will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society. All enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Pulrose Manor, Pulrose Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 1AJ. Telephone: 01624 673328. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 2, 2020