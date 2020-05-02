Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Rachel Magee
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Rachel (Ray) Magee

Add a Memory
Rachel (Ray) Magee Obituary
MAGEE. Rachel (Ray) (nee Telfer) peacefully on Wednesday 29 April 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Dearly loved wife of George. Much loved mum of Jim, Robbie and the late Mike and Helen. A cherished Nain and Gran to all her wonderful grandchildren and great grandchildren. Due to current circumstances a private funeral for family members only will be held. Donations in lieu of flowers can be sent to the Manx Blind Welfare Society. All enquiries please to A Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Pulrose Manor, Pulrose Road, Douglas, Isle of Man IM2 1AJ. Telephone: 01624 673328. Email: [email protected]
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 2, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Rachel's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -