|
|
CREGEEN. It is with great sadness that the family of Ralph Cregeen announce that he passed away aged 86 years on Saturday 9th November at Castle View Nursing Home. Beloved husband of Myra and much loved father of Gerry, Dawn, Jane and Tania. Dearly loved grandfather and great grandfather. His funeral will be held at 1:30pm on Monday 18th November at Rushen Parish Church followed by interment. Family flowers only please. Memorial donations in lieu, if so desired, may be sent to the Alzheimer's Society C/o Mrs Redmayne, 80 Malew Street, Castletown, IM9 1LS. Enquiries please to Cringle & Co. Ltd, Southern Funeral Service, Station Road, Port Erin. Telephone 833602 or Castletown 824134 www.cringleandco.com
Published in Isle of Man Today on Nov. 29, 2019