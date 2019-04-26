|
ADAMS. On Saturday 13th April 2019, suddenly at his home, Ray aged 80 years of Westbourne Drive, Douglas. Beloved husband of Jackie, dearest dad of Mark and John, much loved papa of Jordan and Luke, dearly loved brother of Jeanette, brother in law of Mike, dear uncle of Lisa and Samuel. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. The funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Friday 3rd May at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired may be made to Myeloma UK, 22, Logie Mill, Edinburgh, EH7 4HG. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingwood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 26, 2019