Resources More Obituaries for Ray Adams Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Ray Adams

Obituary Adams. Ray. Jackie, Mark, John, Jordan and Luke and all the family members would like to thank everybody who attended the celebration of Ray's life and gave him such a memorable send off. Also thank you to all those who gave donations to Myeloma UK and for the cards, messages and flowers from friends and neighbours they were a great comfort. Thank you to the staff at the Oncology Ward and Blood Clinic at Noble's together with Cancer team at the Royal Liverpool Hospital for all their care and kindness. Special thanks to the Reverend John Coldwell for the Service and Steve and Maria at Kingswood Funeral Home for all the arrangements. Thanks also to Lynda and her staff at the Manx Legion Club, Alexander Nurseries and Edwin Kinrade and his staff for all their help and support. Published in Isle of Man Today on May 31, 2019 Read More ‹ Back to today's Obituaries