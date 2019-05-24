|
BAKER. Peacefully on Monday 13th May 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan, Isle of Man, surrounded by his family. Ray Gerald aged 82 years of Queens Drive, Peel. Beloved husband of Shirley. Loving dad to Linda, Susan, Terryann and Raymond. Dear father-in-law to Dave and Robert. Treasured Popa to Leanne, Sophie, Billy, Alex, Matthew, Rebecca, Saphron and their partners. Loving Popa Ray to Oscar, Bradley-Ray and the Bump. He will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. A funeral service took place on Wednesday 22nd May 2019. Donations in lieu of flowers to Robert Owen House at Birchcroft, 24 Laurel Avenue, Onchan, Isle of Man, IM3 3JE. All enquiries please, to David Lancaster (Funeral Director) Ltd, Derby Drive, Peel, telephone 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on May 24, 2019