Hartley. Peacefully on Saturday 25th January 2020, at Ramsey Cottage Hospital. Raymond, (Ray) aged 84 years of the Corrin Memorial Home Peel. Beloved son of the late Billy and Mirry, treasured brother to the late Rex and brother in law to Cath, dear uncle to Tony, Linda and Paul, he will be sadly missed by all his family and many friends. Funeral service will take place at 11.30am on Thursday 6th February 2020, at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu if desired may be sent to Hospice, Strang, Douglas, IOM, IM4 4RP. Enquiries please to David Lancaster (Funeral Directors) Ltd, Derby Drive. Peel. Telephone 01624842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 31, 2020