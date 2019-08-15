|
PULMAN. RAYMOND (Ray). After a short illness, Ray Pulman passed away peacefully on 6th July 2019 aged 51 with his children by his side. Beloved son of Les and Marlene, loving father to Jacob and Elisabeth and treasured brother to Robert (Brawd). He will be sadly missed by Catherine and all his friends and family both in the Isle of Man and Wales. All enquiries please to Eric Faragher Ltd, Funeral Directors, 6 Main Road, Onchan, Tel 673109 or 622897 Email [email protected] Family flowers only please. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired, to the Walton Centre, Liverpool
Published in Isle of Man Today on Aug. 15, 2019