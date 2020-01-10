|
De Cadiz. Rebecca passed away peacefully on December 30th at Croven Court Nursing Home, Ramsey, after a long illness, aged 85 years. Beloved wife of Tony and mother of Debra, mother-in-law of Gary and grandmother of Alex and Ross. A service to celebrate Rebecca's life will take place at St. Olave's Church, Ramsey at 12.30pm on Friday 17th January. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired can be sent to "Alzheimer's Society" Minerva Suite, Tower House, Douglas IM1 2EZ. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im
Published in Isle of Man Today on Jan. 10, 2020