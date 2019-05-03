Taylor, REBECCA. Dear friends and neighbours, for the past two years my wife Rebecca has fought her own very private battle with late stage lung cancer. We always knew, and accepted, that her disease would eventually prevail. Rebecca finally left us at lunchtime on Friday April 26th. We have received beyond world-class support from the Hospice staff and volunteers. Their honesty, humanity and professional skill ensured that, to the very end, Rebecca was able to live with elegance and dignity. It showed all that is good in our Island community. I am sad to have lost my soul mate and companion for the past 47 years. At heart, she was always a northern lass and latterly enjoyed being a Celtic lady in the house she designed and built by the sea on our beautiful island. Thankfully the Hospice enabled our two children, Alexandra and Ben, to join me at Rebecca's bedside for the last five days and nights of her life. When she finally chose to go gently into that goodnight; the light dimmed in the most perfect slow and natural way. Her funeral celebration will be held at Douglas crematorium at 2:00pm on Friday May 10th. Flowers can be sent to Corkhill and Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey, who are also handling donations to the Hospice through their website www.corkhillandcallow.co.im Published in Isle of Man Today on May 3, 2019