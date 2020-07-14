Home

Reginald Edward McClure

Reginald Edward McClure Obituary
McClure. Reginald Edward (Reggie) of Douglas. Dearest father of Peter and Paul. Loved grandad of Steven and Chloe, son of the late Robert (Bob) and Phyllis McClure. Dear brother of Clyde, will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service will be held. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu if so desired may be sent to Hospice Isle of Man, The Strang, IM4 4RP. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on July 14, 2020
