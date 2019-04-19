Home

Wheeler. Reginald Godfrey (Reg) aged 94 years of Port Erin, peacefully on Monday 8th April 2019 at Noble's Hospital, Braddan. Beloved husband of the late Moira, dear brother in law of Alicia, loving uncle of Jane, Robert and Julie and very dear friend of Pam, Jim and family. Funeral Service and Cremation will be held at Douglas Borough Crematorium at 2pm on Thursday 25th April 2019. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers if so desired to Hospice Isle of Man, Strang, Braddan. Enquiries please to T.S.Keggen & Son Ltd. Funeral Directors. Port St Mary. Tel 833133.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 19, 2019
