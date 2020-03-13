|
MILLS. Reginald, peacefully on Saturday 29th February at Noble's Hospital. Beloved partner of the late Eileen, much loved brother of Leonard, Dennis and Bryan and the late Bert, Jim and Frank. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 18th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
