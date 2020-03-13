Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Reginald Mills
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Reginald Mills

Add a Memory
Reginald Mills Obituary
MILLS. Reginald, peacefully on Saturday 29th February at Noble's Hospital. Beloved partner of the late Eileen, much loved brother of Leonard, Dennis and Bryan and the late Bert, Jim and Frank. He will be missed by all of his family and friends. Funeral service will take place at 2pm on Wednesday 18th March at Douglas Borough Crematorium. Family flowers only please, donations in lieu of flowers can be made to 'Hospice IOM'. Further enquiries to Corkhill & Callow, 4 Christian Street, Ramsey. Tel: 813114. www.corkhillandcallow.co.im.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Mar. 13, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Reginald's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -