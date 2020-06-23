|
BURROWS. On Tuesday 16th June 2020 at Cummall Moar Residential Home in Ramsey, Rex Vincent aged 92 years formerly of Laurys Avenue in Ramsey and Ballasalla. Loving uncle of Veronica, Anthony, Vincent and Ian, dear brother of the late Stanley. He will be sadly missed by all his family and friends. A private funeral service has taken place, a memorial service in church will be held at a later date. Donations in memory of Rex if so desired may be made to Cummall Moar Amenities Fund, c/o The Manager, Cummall Moar, Queens Promenade, Ramsey, IM8 1EL. All enquiries please to Kingswood Funeral Home, Kingswood Grove, Douglas Tel 661611.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 23, 2020