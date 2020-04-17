Home

Lloyd. On Saturday the 11th of April 2020 at Noble's Hospital. Richard Andrew (Richie) aged 57 years of Ballabeg. Much loved husband of Glen, dear son of Rita. Beloved father of Andrew, dearly loved father in law of Zoe, loved grandad to granddaughter Ffion. He will be sadly missed by all his family, friends and former colleagues. A private funeral service will be held. A memorial service to celebrate Richard's life will be held at a later date. Donations in lieu may be sent to the MSPCA Ard Jerkyll, East Foxdale, IM4 3LT. Enquiries to Alfred Duggan & Son Funeral Directors Ltd, Tel 673328.
Published in Isle of Man Today on Apr. 17, 2020
