|
|
Ridout. Richard Andrew (Ricky). Suddenly at home aged 62 much loved son of the late Ron and Mollie, brother of Bill, Bob, Hilary and John, much loved brother in law, uncle and great uncle. Due to the current circumstances a private funeral service will take place at Douglas Borough crematorium for immediate family only. Donations in lieu of flowers, if so desired may be sent to Craig's Heartstrong foundation, 144 Ballabrooie Drive, Douglas, IM1 4HJ. Enquiries to David Lancaster (Funeral Director), Derby Drive, Peel. Tel 842945.
Published in Isle of Man Today on June 2, 2020